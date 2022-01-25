Is Minal Khan expecting her first child?
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Is Minal Khan expecting her first child?
Share

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the couple continue to exude couple goals to the world.

Now, the rumour mill is abuzz that the Jalan star is expecting her first child with her husband. The speculation began after Minal Khan's recent Instagram story.

The Ishq Hai star took to her social media handle and shared a maternity portrait of English actress-model Rosie as she flaunted her adorable baby bump.

Spreading like wildfire, Khan's story garnered widespread response and her massive fan following became curious about whether there is good news in the pipeline.

Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning ... 03:46 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the couple shared ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted enjoying ...
03:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
‘Baby Shark’ breaks YouTube record with 10 ...
02:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Brendan Taylor faces ICC ban after a blackmail ...
11:28 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
Ertugrul star loses battle with cancer  
10:23 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
Top Karachi cop 'assaults' neighbour in viral ...
10:51 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio 14: Twitter reacts to Atif Aslam and ...
07:20 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted enjoying vacations in UK
03:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr