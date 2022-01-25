TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted enjoying vacations in UK
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet with her peculiar escapades and this time is no exception either.
This time around, Shah gave a sneak peek into her picturesque winter vacation to the UK and the videos and pictures from the holiday are going viral online.
Embracing her adventurous side, Hareem is proving to be quite the globe trotter as she continues to share her latest TikTok videos while having the time of her life in the UK on her Instagram handle.
For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.
Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, Hareem and her husband Bilal Shah have brushed the mean comments under the rug.
