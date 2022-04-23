Second Cup, Mocca among five restaurants sealed in latest PFA action

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed five high-end restaurants in posh areas of Punjab’s capital over poor cleanliness and use of substandard food items.

DG PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon led PFA operation carried out in Gulberg area of the Lahore.

Action was taken against Second Cup Coffee, Mocca Coffee, Café Ganache and Cafe Aylanto by the food authorities.

Four restaurants have been slapped with heavy fines while the management of another faces a case.

DG Jadoon said that their teams would continue checking of the food outlets across the province in Ramadan.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was established in 2011 with the responsibility for ensuring the safety and quality of all food items and products in the province through raising awareness and enforcing food hygiene and quality standards.