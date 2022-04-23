Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan

Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan, who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe, is celebrating her brother’s birthday.

This time around, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star showered love on younger brother Hissan Khan as she wrote a heartfelt wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor actor shared adorable throwback pictures with a heartwarming birthday note.

"My first child.My first love. My first roommate. My one and my only one. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday. May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen", captioned the Humsafar star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.