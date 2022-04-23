Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan
Web Desk
03:52 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan, who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe, is celebrating her brother’s birthday.

This time around, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star showered love on younger brother Hissan Khan as she wrote a heartfelt wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor actor shared adorable throwback  pictures with a heartwarming birthday note.

"My first child.My first love. My first roommate. My one and my only one. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday. May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen", captioned the Humsafar star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

Dur-e-Fishan responds to comparison with ... 02:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

Pakistani's rising star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the very few actors who have been praised equally for their ...

More From This Category
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at ...
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ...
06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her ...
05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an ...
04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz expecting first child, ...
04:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Namra Shahid looks breathtaking in Mayun ...
03:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan
03:52 PM | 23 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr