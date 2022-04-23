Mahira Khan pens heartwarming birthday note for brother Hissan
Share
Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan, who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe, is celebrating her brother’s birthday.
This time around, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star showered love on younger brother Hissan Khan as she wrote a heartfelt wish for him.
Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor actor shared adorable throwback pictures with a heartwarming birthday note.
"My first child.My first love. My first roommate. My one and my only one. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday. May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen", captioned the Humsafar star.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.
Dur-e-Fishan responds to comparison with ... 02:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Pakistani's rising star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the very few actors who have been praised equally for their ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Second Cup, Mocca among five restaurants sealed in latest PFA action03:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Petrol prices to go up as Pakistan agrees with IMF to cut fuel ...02:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’ in ...02:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta on day-long maiden visit01:48 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022