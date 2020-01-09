Punjab to ban sale of loose milk from 2022: PFA
RAWALPINDI – The sale of loose milk would be banned from 2022 and all dairy farms would be bound to sell pasteurized milk in plastic bags and bottles, according to Punjab Food Authority.
Addressing an awareness seminar at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday, Additional Director General (ADG) Licensing and Resources Shahid Malik said that the purpose of PFA was to bring all food-related businesses, bakery, wedding halls, restaurants etc into one category with a license, so that they can be monitored transparently.
The ADG said that PFA has started a campaign to protect consumers from the adulterated milk. "The dairy farmers are advised to install pasteurizing plants and maintain cold chains to provide milk to the consumers," he said.
Malik said that no business centre would be harassed in the name of inspection.
Replying to a question, the ADG said that license registration process has been simplified and complaints will be resolved on timely mode.
Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik, in his address said that the PFA's measures have provided protection to consumers and provide them with quality goods.
However, Punjab Food Authority has to increase its capacity to reduce fines and simplify procedures, adding "Information leaflets for campaign awareness should be given at every business center in urdu language," he said.
