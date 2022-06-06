Sana Fakhar's workout photos take the internet by storm
Share
Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is a talent powerhouse who has proved her acting skills on countless hit projects. However, the bold and beautiful actress repeatedly gets subjected to moral policing and trolling brigade,
From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, Sana has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her enthralling Instagram feed.
This time around, the Qayamat actor gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique. Dressed in her gym attire, Sana looked happier and super fit in her clicks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sana Fakhar has numerous projects under her belt with some successful dramas like Alif Allah aur Insaan, Babban Khala ki Baityan, O Rangreza, Sawab and Qayamat to her credit.
Sana Fakhar responds to Pakistan's moral brigade ... 07:14 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar does not shy away from controversial affiliations and the bold and beautiful actress has ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Top Pakistani general says unnecessary views on nuclear program ...05:04 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP leader's blasphemous ...03:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Anumta Qureshi, husband Sarang blessed with baby boy11:52 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022