Sana Fakhar's workout photos take the internet by storm

Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is a talent powerhouse who has proved her acting skills on countless hit projects. However, the bold and beautiful actress repeatedly gets subjected to moral policing and trolling brigade,

From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, Sana has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her enthralling Instagram feed.

This time around, the Qayamat actor gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique. Dressed in her gym attire, Sana looked happier and super fit in her clicks.

On the work front, Sana Fakhar has numerous projects under her belt with some successful dramas like Alif Allah aur Insaan, Babban Khala ki Baityan, O Rangreza, Sawab and Qayamat to her credit.