Punjab govt announces new school timings from August 15

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department has announced new school timings as summer vacations are about to end.

New School Timings from August 15

Monday to Thursday: 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

In schools with double shifts, the morning session will be from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the afternoon session from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM, and the evening shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.

Teachers will have the following hours:

Regular Schools: 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on weekdays and 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Double-Shift Schools: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM for the morning shift and 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM for the evening shift during weekdays.