Search

Pakistan

Two-day weekend for Punjab schools as Saturday now a holiday

Web Desk
02:03 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Two-day weekend for Punjab schools as Saturday now a holiday
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced relief for students and teachers as schools across the province will now have two weekly holidays.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced Saturday as a weekly holiday, and schools will be remain closed for two days each week after summer vacations.

The provincial minister explained that this decision was made to provide relief to the teaching community in the country's most populated region. “Teachers are serving the nation and it is our duty to take care of them,” Hayat said.

He further added that implementation of two weekly holidays was due to the excessive workload on teachers. School hours from Monday to Friday would be extended to ensure that the students' education is not compromised.

As of now, several government schools and majority of private schools observe only one weekly holiday, closing on Sundays.

Saturday Holidays in Punjab Schools 

All schools in Punjab will have two days off per week, as announced by the education minister, with the government aiming to provide relief to teachers.

The government has also decided to extend school hours from Monday to Friday. The new schedule for school timings in Punjab will be issued before the end of summer break.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jun-2024/heavy-school-bags-pakistan-introduces-new-policy-to-ease-students-burden
 
 
  
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

02:03 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Two-day weekend for Punjab schools as Saturday now a holiday

01:36 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ gets federal cabinet nod despite ...

01:17 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Pakistan reports fifth Polio case of 2024 in Balochistan

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

11:38 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

Karachi, Sindh Rain Update amid sweltering weather

11:08 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

Check Sindh's new Vehicle Registration Policy after end of 60-day ...

Pakistan

02:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk ...

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:03 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Two-day weekend for Punjab schools as Saturday now a holiday

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: