Two-day weekend for Punjab schools as Saturday now a holiday

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced relief for students and teachers as schools across the province will now have two weekly holidays.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced Saturday as a weekly holiday, and schools will be remain closed for two days each week after summer vacations.

The provincial minister explained that this decision was made to provide relief to the teaching community in the country's most populated region. “Teachers are serving the nation and it is our duty to take care of them,” Hayat said.

He further added that implementation of two weekly holidays was due to the excessive workload on teachers. School hours from Monday to Friday would be extended to ensure that the students' education is not compromised.

As of now, several government schools and majority of private schools observe only one weekly holiday, closing on Sundays.

Saturday Holidays in Punjab Schools

All schools in Punjab will have two days off per week, as announced by the education minister, with the government aiming to provide relief to teachers.

The government has also decided to extend school hours from Monday to Friday. The new schedule for school timings in Punjab will be issued before the end of summer break.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jun-2024/heavy-school-bags-pakistan-introduces-new-policy-to-ease-students-burden







