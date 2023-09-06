COAS Munir seeks to enhance defence ties with Uzbekistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir held meetings with the top civil and military leadership of Uzbekistan, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, General Munir embarked on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan with the primary objective of strengthening military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration.

During his visit, COAS Gen Munir met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the defence minister, as well as the chairman and secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan. These discussions primarily revolved around the enhancement of mutual training cooperation and the sharing of intelligence, as highlighted in the ISPR statement.

General Munir expressed his admiration for the high standards of training and readiness exhibited by the Uzbekistan military forces and their deep comprehension of regional security matters.

Upon his arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the COAS received a warm welcome and was honoured with a guard of honour by a well-disciplined contingent. He also paid his respects by laying a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial complex in Tashkent.

In a previous visit to Tehran in July, General Munir joined his Iranian counterpart in vowing to combat terrorism in border regions. This commitment was conveyed by the military's media wing.