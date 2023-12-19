Winter Vacations for Jammu Division announced

LAHORE – The provincial authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir have announced winter vacations for schools and colleges of the Jammu division.

All state-run and private schools will remain closed from December 6, 2023, till January 4, 2023, across the region.

Directorate of School Education Jammu notified winter vacations for summer zones of the region.

Earlier, the provincial authorities in Pakistan announced winter vacations for private and government schools and other educational institutions.

Under the current weather conditions, chilly weather prevails in most districts of region.