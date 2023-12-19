Punjab allows citizens to renew learner permits from their home

LAHORE – Authorities in Lahore continued massive action against those driving without a license, and the City Traffic Police (CTP) witnessed a record increase in the issuance of new driving permits.

In light of the huge influx of applicants, Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Amara Athar allowed citizens to renew their learner permits from the comfort of their homes.

Lahore Traffic Police made announcement as an extension to the existing Online Fresher Learner Permit facility is already in place.

شہریوں کےلئے خوشخبری #لائسنس آن لائن سروسز میں ایک اور اضافہ اب شہری گھر بیٹھے لرنر پرمٹ کی تجدید بھی کر سکتے ہیں، شہری آن لائن سروسز سے گھر بیٹھے مستفید ہوسکتے ہیں، سی ٹی او لاہور pic.twitter.com/g9Qzd5Mdtj — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 19, 2023

Other than the learner permits, the online services will also extend to include license renewal, duplicate requests, and international licenses, to pass on relief to citizens, who were forced to stand in long queues.

The online services aim to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Hundreds of thousands of learner permits have been issued amid online licensing services as the step marks a major leap in facilitating citizens and adapting to the evolving landscape of administrative convenience.