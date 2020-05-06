PM Imran discusses national security with ISI chief, SAPM

ISLAMABAD – Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss national security, , said a press statement issued by the PM Media Office on Wednesday.

Separately, Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They discussed regional situation, especially aggression from India in recent days and other matters.

They also deliberated on measures taken to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad and the progress in this regard.