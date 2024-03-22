Suzuki Alto latest price, installment plans March 2024

LAHORE – Highly fuel-efficient engine, strong resale value and many other features make Suzuki Alto a top choice of buyers looking for budget vehicle amid rising fuel prices and inflation.

The vehicle has seen various facelifts since it was first launched in 1979 in Pakistan. The Japanese automaker unveiled the ninth-generation model in 2021 with boxier design, new engine options and modern features.

All new Alto 660cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides you with the power, reliability, fuel economy and control you need.

Suzuki Alto Variants in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto is available in four variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS. The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The Suzuki Alto’s VX model is available at Rs2,331,000, while the Alto VXR’s latest price stands at Rs2,707,000.

Similarly, Alto VXR AGS is available at Rs2,894,000 and Alto AGS at Rs3,045,000.

Installment Plans With Meezan Bank

Following are the three installment plans for Suzuki Alto variants offered by the Meezan Bank: