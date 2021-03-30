ACES Meet 2021 – Multi-national air combat drill kicks off at PAF airbase

ISLAMABAD – The multi-national air exercise ACES Meet 2021 has commenced at an Operational Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, PAF press statement stated Monday.

The statement released earlier Monday stated that Pakistan Air Force, Royal Saudi Air Force, and the United States Air Force are actively participating in the two-week exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordanian air forces are invited as observers.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Vice-Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the air exercise.

Speaking at the ceremony of the fourth multinational air exercise, Sulehri said International exercises are new neither for the participants nor for the Airpower Center of Excellence. Adding that this particular cycle of ACES Meet is unique because participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counterterrorism or composite flying fields.

PAF platform must be fully utilized to share the indispensable experiences for joint benefits, he further added.

Top defence diplomats of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Air Attaché of United States of America also attended the ceremony.

The Aces Meet 2021 is an aerial exercise to maximize the combat readiness of participating countries through air-to-air combat training.