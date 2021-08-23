Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in film shoot
MUMBAI – Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan shifted to hospital after he suffered a hand injury while shooting for a Tamil film on Sunday.
Indian media reports said that rhe Dhoom actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries recently.
Abhishek was injured during the shooting of the remake of Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan visited the hospital to inquire after Abhishek’s health on Sunday evening.
The Bachchan family has yet to confirm Abhishek’s injury.
