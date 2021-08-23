Pakistan witnesses dramatic rise in business confidence index

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday shared a survey conducted by an international organization showing a dramatic surge in the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan’s business environment.

The premier took to Twitter stating that Pakistan stood at 9% on the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (OICCI) Business Confidence Index (BCI) as compared to -50% in 2020.

“More good news on econ front. OICCI's BCI Survey shows Pak standing at positive score of 9%, an improvement of 59% from -50% score of May '20,” he wrote.

The PM further said that OICCI members' confidence also surged dramatically. In 2020, Pakistan ranked at -74%. However, this year, the score stands at 34%, with an improvement of 108 points.

In August last year, the results of its Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 19 showed that the overall Business Confidence Score (BCS) in Pakistan stood at minus 50%.