Pakistan witnesses dramatic rise in business confidence index
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday shared a survey conducted by an international organization showing a dramatic surge in the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan’s business environment.
The premier took to Twitter stating that Pakistan stood at 9% on the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (OICCI) Business Confidence Index (BCI) as compared to -50% in 2020.
“More good news on econ front. OICCI's BCI Survey shows Pak standing at positive score of 9%, an improvement of 59% from -50% score of May '20,” he wrote.
The PM further said that OICCI members' confidence also surged dramatically. In 2020, Pakistan ranked at -74%. However, this year, the score stands at 34%, with an improvement of 108 points.
More good news on econ front. OICCI's BCI Survey shows Pak standing at positive score of 9%, an improvement of 59% from -50% score of May '20. OICCI mbrs confidence stands at +34% vs -74% in 2020, a turnaround of 108%. Dramatic rise in confidence of business esp foreign investors pic.twitter.com/Sw1cT3BK8p— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 23, 2021
In August last year, the results of its Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 19 showed that the overall Business Confidence Score (BCS) in Pakistan stood at minus 50%.
In a first, Pakistani mangoes reach Russia via ... 05:17 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Customs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have processed a consignment of White Chaunsa ...
- Wil Makaneole appointed new US consul general in Lahore07:04 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan witnesses dramatic rise in business confidence index06:51 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan issues visas to Afghan cricket team ahead of ODI series06:16 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
-
-
-
- Saba Qamar hilariously recreates 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' meme05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes the internet by storm04:23 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021