Mehwish Hayat looks drop-dead gorgeous after hair makeover
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Hayat is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures.
Leaving her massive fan following delighted, the 33-year-old actress recently got herself a hair makeover.
The Load Wedding star revamped her look with a haircut serving major hair goals. The gorgeous actor got the new look despite fans suggesting that she should grow her hair longer.
Sharing the hair makeover video, she said, “Thank you for such a beautiful haircut @waryam942! I know that most of you suggested I should grow my hair longer but I needed to get rid of dead hair and desperately needed a change of look.”
Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section and praised ‘gorgeous’ Hayat for the new look.
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.
Mehwish Hayat proposes to Leonardo DiCaprio in TV ... 03:52 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. The bold and ...
