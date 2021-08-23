Rawalpindi seminary principal arrested for sexually abusing student
Share
RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested the principal of a seminary in Rawalpindi for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with the help of a female teacher.
A First Information Report (FIA) of the incident was registered at Pirwadhai Police Station last week on the complaint of the father of the victim, who had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years.
Raids are being conducted to arrest the co-accused.
Police have arrested a brother and other relatives of Mufti Shah Nawaz, the prime suspect, for assisting him to escape.
According to the FIR, the victim’s father said he received a phone call from the management of the seminary, requesting him to take his daughter to home as she had fainted.
The victim, upon regaining consciousness, informed her father that the Mufti had been trying to sexually harass her for past several months, adding that the suspect had also threatened her to kill over telling about her ordeal to anyone.
The father alleged that the victim was taken into the principal’s room by a teacher where she was given a medicine, following which she fell unconscious and did not remember what happened to her.
Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has formed a team to take action against suspects involved in the crime.
Mufti Aziz denies molesting seminary student, ... 12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Former JUI-F leader Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman Monday denied molesting the seminary students alleging that the ...
- Fire erupts at Kabul airport amid clashes between US troops, armed men08:55 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan receives $2.77B as IMF rolls out historic aid package08:48 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Rawalpindi seminary principal arrested for sexually abusing student08:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
-
- Wil Makaneole appointed new US consul general in Lahore07:04 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
-
- Hira Mani leaves fans stunned with new singing video05:21 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Saba Qamar hilariously recreates 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' meme05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021