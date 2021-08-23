Rawalpindi seminary principal arrested for sexually abusing student

08:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Rawalpindi seminary principal arrested for sexually abusing student
Share

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested the principal of a seminary in Rawalpindi for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with the help of a female teacher.

A First Information Report (FIA) of the incident was registered at Pirwadhai Police Station last week on the complaint of the father of the victim, who had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the co-accused.

Police have arrested a brother and other relatives of Mufti Shah Nawaz, the prime suspect, for assisting him to escape.  

According to the FIR, the victim’s father said he received a phone call from the management of the seminary, requesting him to take his daughter to home as she had fainted.

The victim, upon regaining consciousness, informed her father that the Mufti had been trying to sexually harass her for past several months, adding that the suspect had also threatened her to kill over telling about her ordeal to anyone.

The father alleged that the victim was taken into the principal’s room by a teacher where she was given a medicine, following which she fell unconscious and did not remember what happened to her.  

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has formed a team to take action against suspects involved in the crime. 

Mufti Aziz denies molesting seminary student, ... 12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – Former JUI-F leader Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman Monday denied molesting the seminary students alleging that the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan receives $2.77B as IMF rolls out ...
08:48 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Wil Makaneole appointed new US consul general in ...
07:04 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Pakistan witnesses dramatic rise in business ...
06:51 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Pakistan issues visas to Afghan cricket team ...
06:16 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to devise strategy for protection of ...
04:44 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
TikTokers banned from entering public parks in ...
02:50 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in film shoot
05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr