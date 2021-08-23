Rawalpindi seminary principal arrested for sexually abusing student

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested the principal of a seminary in Rawalpindi for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with the help of a female teacher.

A First Information Report (FIA) of the incident was registered at Pirwadhai Police Station last week on the complaint of the father of the victim, who had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the co-accused.

Police have arrested a brother and other relatives of Mufti Shah Nawaz, the prime suspect, for assisting him to escape.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father said he received a phone call from the management of the seminary, requesting him to take his daughter to home as she had fainted.

The victim, upon regaining consciousness, informed her father that the Mufti had been trying to sexually harass her for past several months, adding that the suspect had also threatened her to kill over telling about her ordeal to anyone.

The father alleged that the victim was taken into the principal’s room by a teacher where she was given a medicine, following which she fell unconscious and did not remember what happened to her.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has formed a team to take action against suspects involved in the crime.