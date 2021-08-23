Fire erupts at Kabul airport amid clashes between US troops, armed men

08:55 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
KABUL - A fire has reportedly erupted at Kabul airport as violent clashes continue between US troops and a group of armed men amid the evacuation process started after the Taliban took control of the country. 

A huge number of Afghan and foreign nationals are present at the airport as they are scrambling to leave the country following a swift change in the country. 

More info to follow...

