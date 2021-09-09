New island emerges near Balochistan’s Kund Malir beach (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:01 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
QUETTA – A new island has emerged near the Kund Malir coast, as discovered by the fishermen sailing along the coast.

Reports quoting the witnesses cited that a new island-like structure has appeared, within the swathes of Hingol National Park, near the Makran Coastal Highway, said it appeared from the depths of the sea.

Meanwhile, a technical advisor on marine fisheries at World Wild Fund (WWF), Moazzam Khan, told a news outlet that such islands formed due to geographical changes within the ocean depths. Such structures remain in place for a short time, and diminish back into the seas, Khan added.

DIG Gwadar while speaking with a news outlet said the island's altitude was around 20 to 40 feet while the width is around 100 feet. The island emerged at a distance of 350 feet in the sea from the coast.

A number of such Islands had earlier emerged near the same location between 2000 and 2010. In the year 2013, an island was formed off Gwadar coast after a huge earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck the southwestern coast of Pakistan.

