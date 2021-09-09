'I don't know why people take Shoaib Akhtar seriously’, says Wasim Akram

KARACHI – Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has retaliated to the recent statement of Rawalpindi Express, saying the latter lacks ‘Tameez’ and such a man knows nothing about life.

The statements of Sultan of Swing came as Akhtar recently made some inapt remarks regarding a number of senior players including Wasim Akram.

The former left-arm pacer while clapping back at the former fastest pacer said “I don’t know why people take Akhtar’s statements so seriously, If someone has no ‘Tameez’, then he doesn’t know anything in life.

Earlier, Akhtar lashed out at Pakistan’s chief selector, Mohammad Wasim for selecting an ‘undeserving’ squad for the T20 World Cup. Akhtar also called Wasim a puppet of board officials.

In response to Akhtar’s XI, Wasim laughed and said ‘Please appoint him as the chairman'. He also defends the current T20 World Cup squad, saying every player in the team has a ‘defined role’.

Commenting on skipper Babar Azam, he said Babar needs to learn the art of looking at players and friends differently.“Babar is one of the best players in the world right now. He’s got unbelievable talent and he’s growing as a leader. However, he needs to decide whether he wants his friends in the team or he wants the players that would benefit Pakistan? I think the sooner he decides this, the better it would be for him”, he opined.

When asked whether Pakistan should review the decision to select Mohammad Amir again? He said “I think it is too late for Amir, as he should have made that decision earlier. The team has been selected now.”

Akram also opposed the idea of a local coach for the national team saying he was not sure whether any local coach would live up to the task.

When asked to give his opinion on Javed Miandad, he said “Javed Bhai has a great cricketing mind and has been involved with Pakistan cricket. He can come in as a cricket director or a consultant. However, to be a coach, you have to be involved with Pakistan cricket for at least 10-15 years”.