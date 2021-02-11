‘You guys have scared my children': Shoaib Akhtar’s response on PSL anthem leaves Twitter divided
Web Desk
12:40 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
‘You guys have scared my children': Shoaib Akhtar’s response on PSL anthem leaves Twitter divided
ISLAMABAD – Cricket analyst and Pakistani former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at PCB, as he is really disappointed by the PSL 2021 anthem. "Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh," he said in a viral video.

He maintained, "you guys have scared my children and they haven't been talking to me for three days because of you."

Soon after the comments on the recent PSL 6 anthem, ‘Rawalpindi Express’ lands in hot water for calling it a ‘worst song’. Here are some of the reactions to the latest controversy:

