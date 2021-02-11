PAKvSA: Green Shirts, Proteas to lock horns in first T20I today
LAHORE – After beating Proteas in the two-match test series, Pakistan is all set to face South Africa for the first time on home soil in the three-match T20 series.
The first T20 International between the two sides will be played today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
The toss will take place at 3 PM and the match will start at 3.30 PM. The other two matches of this series will be played on February 13 and February 14 at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore.
???????? ???? ???????? #PAKvSA | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/vAfgchffXJ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2021
Team Pakistan
Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood.
Team South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jacques SnymanPite van Biljon.
PAKvSA: Pakistan clean sweeps Proteas in ... 02:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan etched their name in the books of history with the Test series clean sweep over South ...
