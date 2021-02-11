DG ISPR awards token of appreciation to Ahmed Mujtaba for historic win
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
DG ISPR awards token of appreciation to Ahmed Mujtaba for historic win
Share

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday awarded a token of appreciation to Pakistan’s mixed martial arts fighter Ahmed Mujtaba.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also congratulated the ‘wolverine’ for his historic achievement against India.

Taking it to Twitter, the pro-MMA fighter wrote, "Met DG ISPR today. I am humbled by the encouragement and support. I request our youth to have faith in Allah and follow the principles of hard work and commitment."

Earlier on February 6, Ahmed knocked out India's Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Mujtaba dedicated his win to the Kashmiri people and the Pakistan Army soldiers. "God willing, we will continue to win and continue to wave Pakistan’s flag," he added.

More From This Category
ECP announces senate polls schedule amid ...
12:05 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
‘You guys have scared my children': Shoaib ...
12:40 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Karachi police to escort citizens withdrawing ...
11:06 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Porsche Pakistan CEO booked for ‘defrauding’ ...
10:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Govt assures 20 pc rise in salary to protesting ...
10:00 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,502 new Covid-19 cases, 57 ...
09:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted wearing a Pakistani kurta at a music event
09:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr