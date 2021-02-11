DG ISPR awards token of appreciation to Ahmed Mujtaba for historic win
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday awarded a token of appreciation to Pakistan’s mixed martial arts fighter Ahmed Mujtaba.
Major General Babar Iftikhar also congratulated the ‘wolverine’ for his historic achievement against India.
Taking it to Twitter, the pro-MMA fighter wrote, "Met DG ISPR today. I am humbled by the encouragement and support. I request our youth to have faith in Allah and follow the principles of hard work and commitment."
Met @OfficialDGISPR today. I am humbled by the encouragement and support. I request our youth to have faith in Allah & follow the principles of hard work and commitment. #ALLAHOAKBAR #Wolverine #mygym @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/WNiEHfU9k3— Ahmed Wolverine Mujtaba (@ahmedwolverine1) February 10, 2021
Earlier on February 6, Ahmed knocked out India's Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Ahmed Mujtaba ???????? gets Pakistan the win over India, STOPPING Rahul Raju in Round 1! @ahmedwolverine1 #ONEUnbreakable3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/wpVX2avZQw— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 5, 2021
Mujtaba dedicated his win to the Kashmiri people and the Pakistan Army soldiers. "God willing, we will continue to win and continue to wave Pakistan’s flag," he added.
Alhumdulliallah☝????
Thankyou Everyone, much love and respect????????♥️
A small gift to the people of Kashmir on Kashmir day ????????????????
#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/4gYD1NezT5— Ahmed Wolverine Mujtaba (@ahmedwolverine1) February 5, 2021
