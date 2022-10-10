‘Which intel agency is involved in the bugging of the PM House and Office?’ — Imran Khan seeks probe against audio leaks

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has expressed his intent to move a court to seek investigation into the recently leaked audio tapes from Prime Minister’s House.

He stated a couple of days after two alleged audios of the former prime minister were leaked online, with one of them featured conversation about horse-trading in parliament.

The comments made by the former premier in first purported audio suggested that it was recorded before the voting on the no-confidence motion was held against him.

In second audio, Khan can be heard purportedly discussing the US cypher and tactics to put pressure on defected party lawmakers.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief termed the audio leaks a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the PMO, PMH. As PM my secure line at my residence was also bugged”.

Imran Khan also said that he will move the court to establish the authenticity of the leaked audio and then form a joint investigation team to determine which intelligence agency bugged the PMO.

“We intend to go to Court to estab authenticity of Leaks & then form JIT to investigate which Intel agency is responsible for the bugging & who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited/doctored.”

“This is critical bec [ause] sensitive security issues are & have been illegally recorded & subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pak's national security has been exposed globally,” the former prime minister concluded.

It is recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level committee, which includes ISI, MI DGs and other officials, to probe the audio leaks saga that has added to the political chaos in the country.