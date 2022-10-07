Another audio of Imran Khan talking about 'horse trading' in parliament leaked

ISLAMABAD – Another audio of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was leaked on Friday.

The comments made by the former premier in the purported audio suggested that it was recorded before the voting on the no-confidence motion was held against him.

This is the third audio of the PTI chairman leaked during the past couple of weeks following a series of audios of the incumbent government surfaced on social media.

In the audio recording, a voice believed to be Imran's says: "You have a misunderstanding that now the number game is complete [...] don't think this is over."

"You see, 48 hours is a long long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can't make public," Imran purportedly says.

The PTI chief allegedly goes on to say that he "is buying five" lawmakers.

The latest audio mentions a 48-hour time period and it matches with the Supreme Court order that was issued on April 7. The top court had directed the National Assembly speaker to hold a vote on the motion no later than April 9.

It is not clear who else was present in the meeting where the discussion regarding the party position in the National Assembly took place.

Reacting to the latest leak, PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry claimed that this audio is edited and the people know the source of the audio leaks."Can you justify the NRO22 by making such audios? It won't happen. People know where these are being produced and how."

In the previous ones, the PTI leaders could be heard talking about the alleged US conspiracy and how to use it in their favour.