PTI leader Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises 

ISLAMABAD – PTI leaders on Friday claimed that Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee was “picked up” by unknown men from the Senate premises in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said: “I have just received news that Saifullah Nyazee has been picked up from the Senate.

تحریک انصاف کے سینیٹر سیف اللہ نیازی کو سینیٹ کے باہر سے اٹھا لیا گیا#SaifUllahNiazi #PTIOfficial pic.twitter.com/Tb3SnNO7nV — Shehzad Gul Hassan (@ShehzadGul89) October 7, 2022

PTI leader Shireen Mazari lashed out at Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, saying he should be “ashamed” of the incident happening without his knowledge or approval.

Senate Chairman should be ashamed that Senator Saifullah Nyazee has been picked up by unknown people from Islamabad without his knowledge or approval. And he is silent on the matter? Or worse he may be complicit? @Mushahid @mustafa_nawazk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 7, 2022

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to take notice of the incident.

سینٹ کے احاطے سے سینیٹر کو اٹھا لیا گیا؟ ملک میں اتنی بڑی فسطائیت کبھی نازل نہیں ہوئ، اس سے زیادہ توھین پارلیمنٹ کی ہو نہیں سکتی، چیئرمین سینٹ کم از کم غیرت کا مظاہرہ کریں اور اس عمل کا نوٹس لیں https://t.co/q5x0OErFUz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 7, 2022

As mainstream and social media claimed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was behind the arrest, the agency issued a statement rejecting such reports.

“The senator has not been arrested by any FIA wing as yet,” the agency’s spokesperson said, condemning the reports circulating in the media.

Meanwhile, FIA arrested PTI’s founder member Hamid Zaman from his office in the foreign funding case.