PTI leader Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises 
Web Desk
02:19 PM | 7 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – PTI leaders on Friday claimed that Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee was “picked up” by unknown men from the Senate premises in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said: “I have just received news that Saifullah Nyazee has been picked up from the Senate.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari lashed out at Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, saying he should be “ashamed” of the incident happening without his knowledge or approval.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to take notice of the incident.

As mainstream and social media claimed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was behind the arrest, the agency issued a statement rejecting such reports.

“The senator has not been arrested by any FIA wing as yet,” the agency’s spokesperson said, condemning the reports circulating in the media.

Meanwhile, FIA arrested PTI’s founder member Hamid Zaman from his office in the foreign funding case. 

