BTS pictures from the sets of Maula Jatt winning the internet

Pakistani cinema's most awaited The Legend of Maula Jatt directed by Bilal Lashari managed to gain millions of fan-following even before its official release, with its trailer garnering over 60 million views across social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

It is said to be the most expensive movie in the Pakistani film industry with A-list actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed and many more.

While the story is definitely going to be a cinematic experience full of thriller and action, the viral BTS pictures show light-hearted moments among the cast.

For the unversed, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a sequel to Maula Jatt. The former project is directed by Bilal Lashari and has a star-studded cast with Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.