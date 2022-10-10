Anoushey Ashraf impresses fans with new funny video
Anoushey Ashraf impresses fans with new funny video
Source: Anoushey Ashraf (Instagram)
Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

This time around, Anoushey enthralled admirers with a new video where she spread some positivity with all smiles and fun antics alongside her friend Dino Ali.

'We’re not Superstitious…. But we are just a Little-Stitious. What’s the one superstition that you’ve heard of that makes NO sense?!?? @dinoaliofficial #wackywednesday #fun, captioned Ashraf.

