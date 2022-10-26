T20 World Cup: Pakistan lock horns with Zimbabwe in Super 12 encounter tomorrow
Share
PERTH – Pakistan is all set to take on Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter at the Perth Stadium tomorrow (Thursday).
The Team Green would be eyeing their first points as they lost their first world cup match to arch-rival India in final-ball thriller on Sunday.
Virat Kohli guided his side to bag the victory over Pakistan. A controversial waist-high full-toss call by square-leg umpire Marais Erasmus (which he did not review), which went for a six from Virat Kohli’s willow that was followed by three bye runs after Kohli was clean bowled by Mohammad Nawaz on the free-hit, allowed India to achieve the 160-run target off the final ball after they required 16 runs off the last over.
However, Zimbabwe have received one point after their match against South African was washed out by the rain.
Possible Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (capt), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarva/Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
T20 World Cup: Umpire's no-ball decision in last ... 07:57 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – Former skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 as India bagged a miracle four-wicket victory over ...
- Asian Development Bank releases $1.5 billion for flood-hit Pakistan08:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan lock horns with Zimbabwe in Super 12 ...08:30 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- ‘Pakistani killer squad behind Arshad Sharif’s assassination,’ ...08:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
-
- ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top slot, Babar drops to fourth spot07:15 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on fire04:53 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
- Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
-
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022