T20 World Cup: Pakistan lock horns with Zimbabwe in Super 12 encounter tomorrow

PERTH – Pakistan is all set to take on Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter at the Perth Stadium tomorrow (Thursday).

The Team Green would be eyeing their first points as they lost their first world cup match to arch-rival India in final-ball thriller on Sunday.

Virat Kohli guided his side to bag the victory over Pakistan. A controversial waist-high full-toss call by square-leg umpire Marais Erasmus (which he did not review), which went for a six from Virat Kohli’s willow that was followed by three bye runs after Kohli was clean bowled by Mohammad Nawaz on the free-hit, allowed India to achieve the 160-run target off the final ball after they required 16 runs off the last over.

However, Zimbabwe have received one point after their match against South African was washed out by the rain.

Possible Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (capt), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarva/Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani