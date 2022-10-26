At least 15 killed, scores injured in 'terror attack' on shrine in Iran's Shiraz

TEHRAN – At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured on Wednesday in a terrorist attack at a Shrine in Shiraz.

Iranian state news agency IRNA said that three gunmen attacked the worshippers at the Shah-e-Cheragh Shrine at 5:45pm local time.

Two terrorists have been arrested, but manhunt is underway to arrest the third suspect, who is still at large.

Shah-e-Cheragh is a funerary monument and mosque in Shiraz city, where lies the tomb of Sayyed Mir Ahmad and his brother, Sayyed Mir Mohammad, the sons of the seventh Imam and brothers of the eighth imam, Imam Reza, Tasnim News Agency said.

More to follow...