Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from Skardu visit

Noor Fatima
10:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from Skardu visit
Source: Sabeeka Imam (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Sabeeka Imam is raising the temperature with her latest pictures on Instagram.

The Jalaibee famed actress is regarded as a fashion icon in the Pakistani modelling industry. The Queen actress recently visited Skardu, a scenic valley with blue water and high mountains in North of Pakistan, and shared a bunch of pictures and videos that set new goals for netizens planning a fall vacation. 

Between the breathtaking landscape shots and the sky-high mountains, the Muntazir diva kept her sartorial choices on fleek. Clad in chic western attires, the British-Pakistani model looked ethereal, to say the least. 

Imam captioned the post, "Highly recommended! Absolutely mesmerised with this place. The views, the weather and the hospitality of the people is something worth experiencing. Skardu is a must-visit destination. May Allah keep this place and it's people blessed."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

On the work front, Imam was recently seen in Dushman, Sherdil, Muntazir. She also appeared in music video of Gohar Mumtaz's Bhanwaray.

Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the ... 05:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

Ramp queen Sabeeka Imam has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a ...

More From This Category
Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
11:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding ...
10:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ...
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on ...
04:53 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mehar Bano shares stunning clicks from her dreamy ...
07:40 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
11:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr