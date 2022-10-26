Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from Skardu visit

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Sabeeka Imam is raising the temperature with her latest pictures on Instagram.

The Jalaibee famed actress is regarded as a fashion icon in the Pakistani modelling industry. The Queen actress recently visited Skardu, a scenic valley with blue water and high mountains in North of Pakistan, and shared a bunch of pictures and videos that set new goals for netizens planning a fall vacation.

Between the breathtaking landscape shots and the sky-high mountains, the Muntazir diva kept her sartorial choices on fleek. Clad in chic western attires, the British-Pakistani model looked ethereal, to say the least.

Imam captioned the post, "Highly recommended! Absolutely mesmerised with this place. The views, the weather and the hospitality of the people is something worth experiencing. Skardu is a must-visit destination. May Allah keep this place and it's people blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

On the work front, Imam was recently seen in Dushman, Sherdil, Muntazir. She also appeared in music video of Gohar Mumtaz's Bhanwaray.