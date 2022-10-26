Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Nathia Gali

Congratulations are in order for one of the most lovable couples in Lollywood, Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig, for their first wedding anniversary.

The YouTuber couple vacationed in one of the exotic places in Pakistan, which also happens to be Jafry's favourite place, Nathia Gali.

Sharing breathtaking photos of each other and the scenic beauty of the vacation spot, the duo celebrated the special moment, which was loved by many of their fans.

Having spent their special moment in a lavish environment with a picture-perfect view, Jafry and Beig kept their fans and followers on their toes with the scintillating pictures and PDA-filled moments. The couple's ethically pleasing Instagram posts spread like fire on the internet.

Jafry captioned the post, "Highlights from our 1st Year anniversary. My fav girl. My fav place (Nathia Gali)."

For the unversed, Jafry is a successful YouTuber who has debuted in the Pakistani drama industry with Baarwan Khiladi.

Beig, on the other hand, is a fashion designer by profession and an Instagram influencer as well.