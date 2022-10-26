Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Nathia Gali

Noor Fatima
10:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Shahveer, Ayesha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Nathia Gali
Source: Shahveer Jafry (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for one of the most lovable couples in Lollywood, Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig, for their first wedding anniversary.

The YouTuber couple vacationed in one of the exotic places in Pakistan, which also happens to be Jafry's favourite place, Nathia Gali.

Sharing breathtaking photos of each other and the scenic beauty of the vacation spot, the duo celebrated the special moment, which was loved by many of their fans.

Having spent their special moment in a lavish environment with a picture-perfect view, Jafry and Beig kept their fans and followers on their toes with the scintillating pictures and PDA-filled moments. The couple's ethically pleasing Instagram posts spread like fire on the internet.  

Jafry captioned the post, "Highlights from our 1st Year anniversary. My fav girl. My fav place (Nathia Gali)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

For the unversed, Jafry is a successful YouTuber who has debuted in the Pakistani drama industry with Baarwan Khiladi.

Beig, on the other hand, is a fashion designer by profession and an Instagram influencer as well.

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig trolled over ... 01:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the newlyweds continue ...

More From This Category
Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
11:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam shares beautiful pictures from ...
10:10 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ...
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on ...
04:53 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mehar Bano shares stunning clicks from her dreamy ...
07:40 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
11:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr