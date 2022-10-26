Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
Lollywood actor Yasir Hussain is making headlines for the exciting news he brought to his millions of fans and followers.
The VJ-turned-actor gave out details of Mr. Thor Pakistan that will now be available for auditions in Karachi after Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.
The Baandi famed actor was elated to share the news with aspiring actors and those interested in working in theatre.
Along with the thrilling announcement, Hussain also said the "winner will be given the chance to work in an international web series."
On the work front, Hussain was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do and Badshah Begum while Half Fry, Peace of Heart and Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga are in the pipeline.
