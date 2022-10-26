PTI to issue show cause notice to Faisal Vawda over remarks about long march

11:36 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to issue a show-cause notice to its leader Faisal Vawda over his controversial remarks about party’s upcoming long march against the government.

Earlier in the day, Vawda held explosive press conference wherein he expressed fear bloodshed could happen in guise of peaceful march, which is set to begin from Friday.

Vawda alleged that the long march was a part of a conspiracy like the one to murder Sharif. “Imran Khan’s peaceful march is our right but I’m seeing blood, deaths and funerals in this long march.”

The PTI leader vowed that he would not allow innocent people to die for some conspiracy, adding that he the game of dead bodies should be come to an end.

Following his remarks, PTI senior vice president Asad Umar said that Faisal Vawda’s statement did not represent the party policy and views.

Taking to Twitter, he said that PTI’s Sindh chapter president had been instructed to issue show-cause notice to Vawda for violating the party policy. 

Other PTI leaders, including Ali Haider Zaidi, slammed Vawda for making the controversial remarks. Zaidi claimed that he had been launched by the "imported government".

