UAE revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, India

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday revised its travel guidelines for people arriving in Dubai from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

According to the revised guidelines, passengers from these countries with a valid UAE residence visa will be allowed to travel to and through Dubai if they fulfil the following conditions.

Passengers are no longer required to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry into the emirate.

Travellers from the above mentioned countries must have a valid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure.

Dubai authorities will only accept Covid-19 PCR test reports from labs that are certified and issue a QR code linked to the original report.

Individuals possessing a Golden Visa (a long-term residence visa) will be allowed to enter the city, while all other travellers must seek permission from the transit authorities to be granted entrance.

The updated guidelines also say that Dubai visa holders must apply for pre‑entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Last month, the Emirates released an advisory notice, saying the airline had extended its flight suspension order for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28, in line with the decisions of the UAE government.

However, the UAE once again changed its policy for Pakistani travellers, allowing them to travel to Dubai, but with the reports of a rapid PCR test done four hours before travelling as a mandatory requirement.