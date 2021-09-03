Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain
Share

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Hira Mani is undoubtedly one of the leading Lollywood divas with a massive fan following but the gorgeous actress is truly a child at heart who loves rain.

Amid the roaring Monsoon season, the DoBol star was spotted dancing in rain. Without a care in the world, the 32-year-old let loose her inner child and danced her heart out.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the diva gave a glimpse of the fun-filled event to her admires. Dressed in a beautiful white kurta, the Kashf star shared a carousel of stunning snaps.

"Baarish hou or hiramani rukjaye aisa tou hou hi nahi sakta ........ @thesajidwahabofficial sorry make-up dubara kerdena kuch nahi houta ...kion kay chandni tou nahayegi is baarish main". she captioned.

Needless to say, Mani’s childlike innocence shines through as the camera captures her channelling filmy vibes. She is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace.

Moreover, the celebrities of K-Town never miss a chance to enjoy the rain and Hira Mani is no exception either.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

Hira Mani leaves fans stunned with new singing ... 05:21 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

Hira Mani is blessed with impeccable acting skills along with a beautiful voice and the latest video is proof of her ...

More From This Category
Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes ...
04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ...
03:35 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Is Zara Noor Abbas expecting her first child?
01:36 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Feroze Khan regrets cheek job that went wrong
02:02 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shifted to ICU
07:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Twitterati celebrates Keanu Reeves's birthday
07:41 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain
05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr