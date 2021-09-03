Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Hira Mani is undoubtedly one of the leading Lollywood divas with a massive fan following but the gorgeous actress is truly a child at heart who loves rain.

Amid the roaring Monsoon season, the DoBol star was spotted dancing in rain. Without a care in the world, the 32-year-old let loose her inner child and danced her heart out.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the diva gave a glimpse of the fun-filled event to her admires. Dressed in a beautiful white kurta, the Kashf star shared a carousel of stunning snaps.

"Baarish hou or hiramani rukjaye aisa tou hou hi nahi sakta ........ @thesajidwahabofficial sorry make-up dubara kerdena kuch nahi houta ...kion kay chandni tou nahayegi is baarish main". she captioned.

Needless to say, Mani’s childlike innocence shines through as the camera captures her channelling filmy vibes. She is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace.

Moreover, the celebrities of K-Town never miss a chance to enjoy the rain and Hira Mani is no exception either.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.