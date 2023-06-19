Search

Hania Aamir beats the heat in swimming pool; pictures go viral

Web Desk 01:51 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Hania Aamir beats the heat in swimming pool; pictures go viral
Source: haniaheheofficial/Instagram

Pakistani gorgeous star Hania Aamir’s bubbly persona and stunning looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

The Mere Hum Safar star's breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality makes her all the more lovable.

It is getting hotter amid scorching heat in mid-June and the only way to beat the heat is to take a dip in the pool and swim through the hot months. And, this is exactly what Hania is doing right now.

Hania took to her Instagram where she dropped lit pictures, giving her fans fresh vibes to beat the heat.

Haar kai jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain, she captioned the post, as she was spotted having fun time, donning a white camisole in a swimming pool.

Her pictures break the internet and garnered over half a million reactions in a day.

Hania is currently raking in praise for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. The diva also appeared in several hit projects including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.

