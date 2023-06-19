Hania Aamir beats the heat in swimming pool; pictures go viral

Pakistani gorgeous star Hania Aamir’s bubbly persona and stunning looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.
The Mere Hum Safar star's breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality makes her all the more lovable.
It is getting hotter amid scorching heat in mid-June and the only way to beat the heat is to take a dip in the pool and swim through the hot months. And, this is exactly what Hania is doing right now.
Hania took to her Instagram where she dropped lit pictures, giving her fans fresh vibes to beat the heat.
Haar kai jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain, she captioned the post, as she was spotted having fun time, donning a white camisole in a swimming pool.
Her pictures break the internet and garnered over half a million reactions in a day.
Hania is currently raking in praise for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. The diva also appeared in several hit projects including Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
