FAISALABAD – Another robbery involving a pizza delivery boy has been reported in Faisalabad.

According to the police, robbers on Jaranwala Road looted a pizza delivery boy. The culprits escaped after stealing Rs3,500 in cash and a pizza worth Rs1,000.

A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station against two robbers based on the delivery boy’s complaint.

It is noteworthy that this is the sixth such incident of robbery targeting pizza delivery boys in the past two months.