Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 24 December 2024 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI — Gold rates in Pakistan remains unchanged on December 24, 2024 Tuesday, with price per tola standing at Rs273,400 per tola, while the price of 10 grams hovered at Rs234,396.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs273,400 per 10 Grams Rs234,396

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad