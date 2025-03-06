Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IHC staff demanding bribes from petitioners, Justice Babar Sattar writes to registrar

Ihc Staff Demanding Bribes From Petitioners Justice Babar Sattar Writes To Registrar

ISLAMABAD – Following the transfer of judges in the Islamabad High Court, complaints have surfaced regarding staff who moved with them allegedly demanding bribes from petitioners.

Acting on the instructions of Justice Babar Sattar, his secretary has written a letter to the registrar, urging an inquiry and resolution of the matter.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the secretaries of all judges. The letter calls for a thorough investigation and strict action against any staff found guilty, emphasizing that such misconduct must be uprooted.

It highlighted that the courtrooms and corridors of the Islamabad High Court are under video surveillance, and the registrar’s office can review footage from the past two weeks to verify if staff were seen demanding money.

The letter further stated that it has come to Justice Babar Sattar’s attention that court staff allegedly follow petitioners and lawyers seeking relief and demand payment. The worrying trend seems to be creeping into the court’s culture, despite permanent staff already receiving salaries and benefits for their services.

Demanding money from any petitioner or lawyer is misconduct, the letter stressed, noting that courts, including high courts, are established to serve citizens by providing justice.

The letter firmly stated that court staff must fulfill their duties responsibly, and taking money from anyone equates to bribery — essentially charging “rent” for justice. Such practices have no place in a court of law.

It also raised concerns that in some other high courts, such behavior is tolerated, becoming a part of their culture. However, Islamabad High Court has no such history, making the recent incidents after staff transfers even more alarming.

The letter further pointed out that some courts in Pakistan have signs stating, “Demanding money is strictly prohibited,” yet money is still exchanged right beneath these notices. It warned that failure to address this now could tarnish the Islamabad High Court’s culture.

Meanwhile, the office of the Acting Chief Justice has confirmed receiving the letter.

Working hours for IHC, lower courts during Ramzan 2025 announced

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search