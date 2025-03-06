IHC staff demanding bribes from petitioners, Justice Babar Sattar writes to registrar

ISLAMABAD – Following the transfer of judges in the Islamabad High Court, complaints have surfaced regarding staff who moved with them allegedly demanding bribes from petitioners.

Acting on the instructions of Justice Babar Sattar, his secretary has written a letter to the registrar, urging an inquiry and resolution of the matter.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the secretaries of all judges. The letter calls for a thorough investigation and strict action against any staff found guilty, emphasizing that such misconduct must be uprooted.

It highlighted that the courtrooms and corridors of the Islamabad High Court are under video surveillance, and the registrar’s office can review footage from the past two weeks to verify if staff were seen demanding money.

The letter further stated that it has come to Justice Babar Sattar’s attention that court staff allegedly follow petitioners and lawyers seeking relief and demand payment. The worrying trend seems to be creeping into the court’s culture, despite permanent staff already receiving salaries and benefits for their services.

Demanding money from any petitioner or lawyer is misconduct, the letter stressed, noting that courts, including high courts, are established to serve citizens by providing justice.

The letter firmly stated that court staff must fulfill their duties responsibly, and taking money from anyone equates to bribery — essentially charging “rent” for justice. Such practices have no place in a court of law.

It also raised concerns that in some other high courts, such behavior is tolerated, becoming a part of their culture. However, Islamabad High Court has no such history, making the recent incidents after staff transfers even more alarming.

The letter further pointed out that some courts in Pakistan have signs stating, “Demanding money is strictly prohibited,” yet money is still exchanged right beneath these notices. It warned that failure to address this now could tarnish the Islamabad High Court’s culture.

Meanwhile, the office of the Acting Chief Justice has confirmed receiving the letter.