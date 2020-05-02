President Alvi calls for national unity to fight coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need of unity among all stakeholders to win fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to delegations of Pakistan Medical Association and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association in Karachi, the President said that doctors and paramedical staff deserve appreciation for playing frontline role against the epidemic.

Dr Arif Alvi said that protection of paramedical staff is top priority of government.

He said that there should be complete coordination between doctors, and national and provincial disaster management authorities to contain the virus.

The President urged the delegations to ask people in maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to contain the coronaviruspandemic.