President Alvi calls for national unity to fight coronavirus pandemic

08:50 AM | 2 May, 2020
President Alvi calls for national unity to fight coronavirus pandemic
Share

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need of unity among all stakeholders to win fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to delegations of Pakistan Medical Association and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association in Karachi, the President said that doctors and paramedical staff deserve appreciation for playing frontline role against the epidemic.

Dr Arif Alvi said that protection of paramedical staff is top priority of government.

He said that there should be complete coordination between doctors, and national and provincial disaster management authorities to contain the virus.

The President urged the delegations to ask people in maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to contain the coronaviruspandemic.

More From This Category
PM Imran launches web portal today to register ...
11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway ...
11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's ...
10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
PM Imran wishes speedy recovery, good health to ...
10:14 AM | 2 May, 2020
Novel COVID-19 is of natural in origin: WHO
09:48 AM | 2 May, 2020
President Alvi calls for national unity to fight ...
08:50 AM | 2 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Barriya Ansari is the emerging makeup artist you should follow on Instagram
04:41 PM | 1 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr