India extends coronavirus lockdown for two weeks more with some relaxations
Share
NEW DELHI - India on Friday announced that the coronavirus lockdown would be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions, including for alcohol.
The lockdown imposed near the end of March has caused misery for millions of workers in India's vast informal sector and dealt a major blow to Asia's third-biggest economy.
@PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @ARanganathan72 @RomeshNadir @Saliltoday @prettypadmaja @bgopu1973 @iamdharmarajan3 @indian_metal @sridhariyer5 @kksubbu2003— Essen (@appan19491011) May 1, 2020
Home Ministry allows movement of migrant workers and others by special trains..https://t.co/anCpLRW5QM
1/4
The home ministry said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations".
Air travel and passenger trains ground to a halt because of the lockdown and only the transport of "essential goods" was allowed, causing major problems as well as considerable confusion for industry and agriculture.
However, the stringent restrictions have been credited with keeping confirmed cases of coronavirus to about 35,000 cases as of Friday, with 1,152 deaths.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 417 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...01:23 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran to chair PTI' lawmakers meeting over COVID-19 situation on ...12:37 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens whislt ...11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
- UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as ...10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Millions are grieving with us at the moment: Irrfan Khan’s family ...04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020