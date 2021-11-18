Pakistani blacksmith, 70, sets new world record
KARACHI – A 70-year-old man from Pakistan has set a Guinness World Record by crushing the most apples with his hand in one minute.
Naseemuddin has defeated England’s athlete by surpassing his record of 13 apples. The resident of Pakistan’s largest city crushed 18 apples in 60 seconds.
The achievement is the latest addition to the record-breaking family as he is the father of Mohammad Rashid, who has made more than 70 world records in the martial arts category. Naseemuddin’s 7-year-old granddaughter has also set a world record.
Expressing pleasures over his achievement, he said that his profession had made his body strong. He said that the feat has fulfilled his long-time dream of bringing pride to Pakistan.
