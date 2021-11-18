Malala makes first public appearance with husband at London café

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and her husband Asser Malik celebrated their marriage at Feya Knightsbridge, London.

The eatery at which the newlyweds were spotted after they got married in Birmingham is run by Forbes honoree Chef Zahra Khan.

Beaming with happiness, Malala and Asser can be seen posing for the camera. As per the details, customers recognised the couple and clicked pictures.

“It was a privilege to host the couple,” Zahra Khan said, adding that Malala and her husband arrived at the café unannounced for brunch. However, the staff decided to treat them and celebrate their happy occasion.

Moreover, the cafe owner described the couple as 'humble' and 'social' while talking to the local news outlet.

"They mingled with other customers and we happily chatted about women in business, charity projects and life in general. They make a beautiful couple and complement each other very well.”

Earlier this year, Forbes nominated UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan amongst the world’s most impactful and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Malala got married a few days ago to Asser Malik, who is a senior executive at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The 24-year-old's father Ziauddin Yousufzai told a reporter that the marriage ceremony will be held next year in London or Birmingham.