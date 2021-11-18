Most of air quality monitors out of order in Punjab amid smog
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government is unable to keep a watch on air pollution as five out of eight air quality monitors installed in industrial cities of the province have been out of order for the last two years amid a worsening pollution situation.
Justice (retired) Ali Akbar Qureshi, chairperson of the Punjab Judicial Water & Environment Commission told international media that one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan and two out of five monitors in Lahore are dysfunctional.
The smog issue has worsened in the South Asian country in recent years, as a mixture of micro fumes, smolder from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder temperatures coalesce into smog clouds.
Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world by an air quality monitor on Wednesday, as residents choked in acrid smog.
Lahore had an air quality ranking of 348, well over the hazardous level of 300, according to IQAir, the Swiss technology company that operates the AirVisual monitoring platform.
The top environment official expressed concerns over slow action by the provincial government, stating that the Environment Protection Department (EPD) was responsible for installing new air quality monitors.
He said that the commission had recommended a ban on industries running without emission control systems, unfit vehicles and brick kilns operating on old technology by the end of the year.
The report about dysfunctional air quality monitors comes as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed private offices to halve their staff’s presence at offices at the earliest in wake of thick layer of toxic smog in the Punjab’s capital.
Justice Shahid Karim ordered the concerned authorities to summon sessions regarding the employees working in state-run offices.
The court also directed provincial authorities to take all possible measures to curb smog as medical professionals warned of an alarming rise in respiratory illness among children and adults.
Meanwhile, Judicial Water & Environmental Commission also recommended the closure of schools in metropolitan in wake of alarming air pollution however the court rejected the proposal.
Record-breaking air pollution chokes Lahore as ... 03:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab capital has been engulfed by smog for the past few days as health experts warn of the threat to ...
- Abdul Waheed named captain as Pakistan squad for Junior Hockey World ...10:44 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan to import LPG from Iran in exchange of rice, says Dawood10:18 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Most of air quality monitors out of order in Punjab amid smog09:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Indian air force Mi-17 helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh08:56 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
-
- Celebrities spotted at Momin Ali Munshi’s birthday bash06:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Kubra Khan's hilarious video goes viral05:40 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh Rashid draws severe ...04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021