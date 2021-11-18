Celebrities spotted at Momin Ali Munshi’s birthday bash

Galaxy Lollywood's Momin Ali Munshi has slowly yet surely created a niche for himself as he founded Pakistani most followed online entertainment portal which is dedicated to the local cinema.

Munshi is quite an avid social media user whose larger than life persona is loved by admirers. The social media star is also on friendly terms with many A-lister celebrities.

Celebrating his birthday zealously, Momin's took the celebration a notch upwards with his pre-birthday dinner's guest which was super fancy.

Alongside his close friends from the industry like Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri, Shaan Shahid, Resham, Agha Ali and Ahmed Ali Butt, everyone had a great time and it is evident in the pictures circulating on the web.

Momin Ali Munshi also hosted the popular online celebrity talk show “The Munshi Show” and is currently hosting “What’s the 411” and a drama review show “Amma TV Aur Main” which streams on YouTube.