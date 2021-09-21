Pakistan mulls legal action against England, NZ cricket teams: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is contemplating legal action against the cricket boards of New Zealand and England for causing damages worth millions to the state run Television after both teams cancelled scheduled tours, Info Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

Taking it to Twitter, Chaudhry said Pakistan Television (PTV) has suffered a huge financial loss while the ministry will consult with the legal team regarding initiating legal action.

نیوزی لینڈ اور انگلینڈ کےدوروں کی منسوخی سے PTV کو کروڑوں روپے کا نقصان ہوا دونوں بورڈز کے خلاف قانونی کاروائ کیلئے وکلاء سےمشورہ کریںنگے، پاکستان کیخلاف ایک مخصوص بین القوامی لابی مصروف عمل ہے لیکن ہمیں جھکانے کی خواہش رکھنےوالے کبھی کامیاب نہیں ہوں گے یہ غلط فہمی جلد دور کر لیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 21, 2021

The ruling party minister also termed the development a ‘conspiracy by an international lobby’ but mentioned that such conspiracies will not succeed.

On Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced to withdrew both the men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan citing security concerns.

Battling isolation in international cricket and bidding to host regular international cricket on its soil, the South Asian country made all-out efforts in ensuring top-notch security for the visitors but was left frustrated as both teams cancelled the scheduled plan.

Earlier, the Kiwis cited ‘credible security threat’, while players' safety was paramount. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on Friday said that Black Caps informed the board that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to call off the much-awaited series.

Later, the New Zealand cricket chief said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving. He said while mentioning that the decision will affect Pakistan, who tried their best.

Newly appointed Chairman Ramiz Raja while responding to ECB’s decision, expressed disappointment. “Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake-up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses”, he wrote on Twitter.