Watch: PM Imran enjoys live qawwali session with Rahat Fatah Ali Khan
09:07 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan took some time out of her hectic jobs to enjoy a live qawwali session with star singer Rahat Fatah Ali Khan.
The event was also attended by President Arif Aliv, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and several other cabinet members.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Enjoying @RFAKWorld Qawwali at Private Function.#PrimeMinisterImranKhan pic.twitter.com/2UaAMJyjrw— Mujeeb Khan (@MujeebKhanPTI) November 9, 2021
Reports said that it was a private event that was attended by the premier.
