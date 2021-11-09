Afghanistan’s acting FM due in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a high-level ministerial delegation to Pakistan from 10-12 November 2021, Foreign Office confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

This will be the first visit of Amir Khan Muttaqito Pakistan since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in mid-August by toppling the former president Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021.

“The exchanges will centre on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter aliaon enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity,” read the statement.

In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, the foreign office said.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

While Islamabad has not formally recognised the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan but it is among the countries that have diplomatic presence in Kabul.

In late October, the Taliban have also sent their diplomatic staff to Pakistan in order to make Afghanistan’s embassy in Islamabad and consulates in other cities functional.